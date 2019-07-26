Jonah from 'Sleepless in Seattle' Getting Divorced

Exclusive Getty

The adorable kid who played Jonah, Tom Hanks' son, in "Sleepless in Seattle" is getting divorced ... TMZ has learned.

Ross Malinger's wife, Kelsey, filed Friday to end their marriage. She filed without the help of a lawyer.

The couple has no children.

Ross was 8 years old when he played Jonah the matchmaker between Tom's character, Sam, and Meg Ryan's character, Annie. As you know, Jonah flew across country and ended up at the Empire State Building, where Sam and Annie finally met and fell madly in love.

He was nominated in 1994 for an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance for his role in 'Sleepless.'