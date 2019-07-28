Lamar Odom Says He'll Play Pro Hoops Again, BIG3 Cut 'Just Another Setback'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Lamar Odom isn't ready to hang up his sneakers just yet ... the embattled ex-NBA star says despite getting cut from Ice Cube's BIG3 league, he WILL play pro basketball again.

Lamar was booted from the 3-on-3 org. earlier this month ... and our sources told us LO just wasn't in good enough shape to hang with the rest of the league.

But, the 2-time Lakers champ says it's not the end of his hoops career ... telling the guys on "TMZ Live" that getting kicked out of the league won't be the last stop in his pro hoops journey.

"I'mma play professional basketball again. Maybe in the Philippines or something like that. But, that's just another setback. When one thing gets taken from you, another beautiful thing pops up."