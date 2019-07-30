Machine Gun Kelly Cancels Swedish Fish Until A$AP Rocky's Released

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Machine Gun Kelly wants to send a message to Sweden about the way it's treating A$AP Rocky by hitting the country where it hurts -- candy sales, baby.

The "I Think I'm OKAY" rapper seems pretty frickin' far from okay with what's happening with Rocky, whose trial for assault started Tuesday after his nearly month-long ordeal sitting in a Swedish jail.

MGK tells us it's messed up and Rocky should be freed, and he's willing to start a boycott of Swedish products and companies until it happens.

In fact, he officially declares that nation's famous chewy, red, fish-shaped candy canceled until A$AP's released ... but there's another company based in Sweden he's not so bold to boycott.

By the way, sorry to break the news to MGK -- and our photog, for that matter -- but Swedish Fish aren't even made in Sweden anymore. The candy's owned by Cadbury and manufactured in Canada.