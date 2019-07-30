WWE's Roman Reigns Talks 'Hobbs & Shaw' Gig, Wrestling Career

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Breath easy, WWE fans ... Roman Reigns ain't leaving wrestling for his budding acting career. At least not yet.

Roman joined "TMZ Live" Tuesday and dude couldn't looked more HYPED talking about his role on "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." If you've been living under a rock ... 'Hobbs & Shaw' is the first 'Furious' spin-off starring Roman's cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham.

It's Roman's first acting gig in Hollywood so naturally we had to ask -- if he had to choose, which route would he go, wrestling or Hollywood? The 34-year-old wrestler didn't skip a beat ... telling us he's got at LEAST 5 years left in the ring.

'Hobbs & Shaw' has been highly anticipated for some time now and no doubt it has huge blockbuster potential with Friday's opening around the corner. But does the film have enough horsepower to take down "The Lion King" and its MASSIVE $192 million opening weekend?