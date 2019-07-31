R. Kelly Calls Alleged Victims 'Disgruntled Groupies'

Exclusive TMZ

R. Kelly just filed legal docs blasting his alleged victims, referring to them as "disgruntled groupies."

The singer's docs ask a federal judge to release him before his pending trial. His lawyers say he does not represent a threat, because they claim the allegations against him are bogus. In explaining their position, they say the "groupies sought out Robert's attention, even fought each other for it, voluntarily contacted him, came to his shows, pined to be with him ..."

R. Kelly's lawyers don't stop there. They say the government is trying to paint a picture of a nefarious pattern, but it all amounts to "five disgruntled groupies, not all of which are alleged to be underage, who now show groupie remorse so many years later and only after a TV Show and an aggressive, vocal Cook County prosecutor makes a public cry for 'victims come forth,' tell your story and be famous."

And, there's more ... R. Kelly's team zeroes in on one of the alleged victims who was not a minor when she first had contact with him. They say she came to his door and "wanted him so much that she alleges that she did not require or even request that a condom be used." As for her allegation Kelly gave her herpes ... Kelly's lawyers say she was "admittedly promiscuous," and the feds never looked into how many other sexual partners she had.