Pete Buttigieg Pounces on Joe Biden's 'Joe30330' Fumble at Debate

Joe Biden's big-time fumble at the end of the debate is now Pete Buttigieg 's victory -- and it kinda shows youth has an edge over experience ... at least when it comes to the Internet.

The former Vice President was THIS close to the finish line at Wednesday night's Democratic Presidential debate when he not-so-confidentially shared a fumbling message to millions of viewers, "If you agree with me, go to Joe 3-0-3-3-0 and help me in this fight."

Seems uncle Joe actually meant to say "text" ... not "go to" -- but since he made it sound like a website, people assumed he meant to reference the election year 2020 ... and just royally screwed it up.

Enter Mayor Pete's team -- because now if you put joe3030.com in your browser, it takes you to Pete's website!

Yes, the presidential candidate scooped up the domain, and possibly some of Biden's supporters.

Looks like a brilliant move by Pete's team, but one of his campaign officials tells us it appears one of their supporters actually did it. Naturally, Biden got dragged on social media for his gaffe. Some joked Biden had just given out his PIN number while others said Joe should sit out this race and try again in the year 3030.

For what it's worth ... Biden wanted to say, text JOE to 30330.