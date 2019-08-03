'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Fans Flocking to Sharon Tate's Murder Scene

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

The home where Sharon Tate and 4 others were murdered is attracting gawkers at all hours of the day and night ... and it's all because of Quentin Tarantino's new flick.

Folks have been flocking to Cielo Drive in West L.A. in the wake of the release of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," pulling up in the middle of the night and hanging out near the location where a very pregnant Sharon was brutally murdered in 1969 by Manson Family members ... this according to one of the neighbors, David Oman.

Most Cielo Drive homeowners aren't eager talk about anything Manson, but David has a particular interest. He claims there's lots of paranormal activity at his home and it's all because of the savagery that took place up the block. His house has even been featured on shows like "Ghost Hunters" and "Haunted History."

Ever since David moved to the neighborhood 20 years ago ... he says a bunch of weird stuff has been going on -- items knocked off shelves, spirits speaking to him and even physical contact. He's known to hold seances in his home.

David's been talking to the sightseers and they all say Tarantino's film piqued their interest.

It's pretty crazy ... sometimes there's a caravan of cars lined up to catch a glimpse of the home, which ironically isn't even there anymore. It was torn down in 1994, and a new McMansion has taken it's place.