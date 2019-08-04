Andrew Biernat Gets Shredded On Muscle Beach

Model Andrew Biernat Sculpting My Bod on Muscle Beach!!!

8/4/2019 12:01 AM PT
Exclusive
Launch Gallery
WORKIN' IT OUT Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

Andrew Biernat is getting shredded at Venice Beach, but he's not surfing the waves or busting tricks at the skate park ... he's sculpting his piping hot bod!!!

The insanely hot male model hit up Muscle Beach for a summer workout that will make your tongue wag ... we're talking pull ups, dips and some rings.

Andrew -- who has modeled for Macy's, Huf Magazine and Nitro Air cologne -- worked up quite a sweat ... so naturally, he hopped in the ocean to cool off. Gotta love Cali.

Dude's pretty rad too ... peep his bicep tattoos. Andrew was made for Venice.

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video