Stars Gone Swimmin' -- Pool It Together!

It's Memorial Day weekend and there's truly no better way to wring out some relaxation than by taking a dip in the pool!!!

No need to warm up the water here ... These shredded stars are bringing the heat themselves with their toned tums. Celebs such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Brock O'Hurn, Mark Consuelos, and plenty of other fellas are truly making a splash on their day off.

It really seems like these guys are doing things right so take a page out of their book and dive into our gallery of stars gone swimmin' to see all the famous faces lounging in the pool.

Talk about a hot day!!!