Guess Who This Thirsty Kid Turned Into!

This cool kid quenching his thirst (and spilling some on his sweatshirt in the process) hails from Canada, where he once auditioned for the Disney Channel in Toronto.

He gained popularity in high school posting song covers on Vine ... including one of the Justin Bieber track, "As Long as You Love Me." Pretty soon, he amassed millions of views and followers and caught the attention of Island Records. He signed with them in May 2014 at the age of 16!

Just 2 months later, his first single debuted in the top 25 on the US Billboard Hot 100 ... making him the youngest artist to do so. The following summer ... he was opening for Taylor Swift on her 1989 World Tour.

P.S. this young man also models -- he walked the runway during the "Emporio Armani Spring 2018" show held in Milan.