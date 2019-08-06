MLB's Dylan Cease Makes Starbucks Run in Full Uniform After Win

Breaking News

White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease had no time to celebrate his win against the Tigers on Tuesday .... 'cause he had to make a mad dash for Starbucks IN FULL UNIFORM!!

The Sox are playing a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers ... and the team sent their winning starting pitcher to get them some drinks to recharge at a nearby Starbs in Motor City.

Catcher James McCann caught the whole thing on video ... saying Cease had to make 17 orders to complete the run.

It's become a thing for MLB teams to show up to the coffee joint in full uniform lately ... Chicago Cubs star Javy Baez pulled up before a game back in June.

23-year-old Cease made his debut for Chicago last month ... so we take it the rook is still getting through his initiation phase with the squad.