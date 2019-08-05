MLB Rookie Isan Diaz's Dad Loses His Mind During First Career Home Run

Breaking News

This is EPIC!!!

23-year-old Miami Marlins rookie Isan Diaz's dad had the most priceless reaction to his son's first career hit in his first career MLB game ... going absolutely BONKERS when he hit a dinger!!

Raul was being interviewed during Diaz's at-bat in the 6th inning of the Marlins game against the Mets on Monday ... when the 2nd baseman went yard off Jacob deGrom!!

The whole family goes absolutely insane -- there's yelling, clapping and hand shakes all around!!

After things calmed back down a bit, mom and dad get back to the interview and talk about how proud they are of their son ... but the best part is when Raul freaks out about the moment happening against the Mets ace.