Pregnant City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Shot At In Miami

Yung Miami -- one half of the hip-hop duo, City Girls -- was the target of a drive-by shooting in Miami ... but fortunately she and her unborn baby were unharmed.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... Miami-Dade PD got a call of a shooting early Tuesday morning near Circle House Studios. Yung Miami was in the red Mercedes G-Wagon that took fire, but we're told she was not hit.

You can see Yung Miami in a video from after the shooting scene talking to cops, explaining what happened.

She told officers the shots came from behind her from a vehicle with its lights off, and a bullet struck the spare tire of her ride. She was reportedly leaving the studio when it happened

Miami-Dade PD is investigating, but we're told there are no suspects at this time.

Yung Miami revealed she's pregnant with her second child in June, but it's unclear how far along she is.