Macaulay Culkin Posts Hilarious Pic Mocking 'Home Alone' Reboot

Macaulay Culkin's joining the chorus of fans roasting Disney for its plan to reboot the classic "Home Alone" franchise ... with a harsh and hilarious reality check.

The OG Kevin McCallister just shared a photo on his Instagram of himself looking bloated and disheveled in his undies ... sitting on an old couch, plate of food in hand, Chinese takeout strewn about and laptop on his lap.

Or, in his own words ... representing what an updated "Home Alone" would actually look like.

Macaulay's had a pretty good sense of rumor about reprising his iconic Christmas movie role that launched him into superstardom way back in 1990 ... including this ad for Google this past holiday season.

Clearly, he couldn't resist another parody ... and even kept a touch of the holiday spirit with that snowman pillow in the background.

In case you missed it ... Disney's CEO Bob Iger announced Tuesday the company's plan to reboot several famous Fox franchises it recently acquired. Along with Culkin's smash hit, Iger says it's rebooting "Cheaper by the Dozen," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" and "Night at the Museum."