YouTuber Brooke Houts Accidentally Uploads Video Abusing Her Dog

YouTube loser Brooke Houts beat, shoved and spit on her Doberman -- and it's all captured on a gut-wrenching piece of footage she accidentally uploaded for the world to see.

Fair warning, the clip will definitely upset all animal lovers ... or anyone with a heart.

In the shocking video, you see Brooke hitting the poor pooch, named Sphinx, multiple times ... yelling at him and forcefully shoving him to the ground ... all in the name of recording an animal prank video for her YouTube channel.

Brooke apparently uploaded the abusive clip by mistake ... before posting the final cut of the prank, which isn't even funny or all that original.

As you can imagine, Brooke is catching TONS OF HEAT ... and she's already issued a lengthy apology, claiming she's not an animal abuser -- despite what you're seeing in the video.

Brooke says ... "I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape, or form. Anyone who has witnessed or heard true animal abuse will be able to clearly see that. My dog, in no way, shape, or form was hurt by any action that I displayed in this video." She also claims it's too expensive to hire a trainer for him.