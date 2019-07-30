Refunds Issued for Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau's Wedding Live Stream

Exclusive TMZ

To those who paid to watch the "wedding" of YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau and were frustrated with the quality -- speak now or forever miss out on your refund.

In case you missed it -- the couple got married in Las Vegas Sunday in an eccentric ceremony attended by family, friends, fans and complete strangers ... and live streamed the event.

I just asked Jake Paul’s brother @LoganPaul if he thought Tana and Jake’ marriage would last. He said no and gave them “a month or a month and a half” @BuzzFeedNews #jana #janaforever pic.twitter.com/OXx9ZSumX0 — Stephanie McNeal (@stephemcneal) July 29, 2019 @stephemcneal

For some reason -- despite doubts about the couple's authenticity and Jake's own brother, Logan, predicting they'll barely last a month -- 66,000 people paid anywhere from $50-75 to watch live as the couple said "I do." BTW, it started late and only lasted about 10 minutes ... but those are the good reviews.

Those who shelled out the cash to streaming app, Halogen, complained the video was shaky, lagging, froze often and the audio sucked. Many, of course, demanded refunds and we've learned they are getting 'em.

TMZ's learned both Apple and Google Play are paying customers back who purchased the Halogen app through the companies' app stores and bought the stream.

TMZ

Halogen wouldn't tell us if they're compensating Google and Apple for the refunds. A rep for the company would only say, "Many high-profile creators use Halogen to broadcast their live events. Sometimes onsite technical issues with third-party production providers used by creators can cause fans to experience issues while viewing streams."

By the way ... Jake and Tana's so-called wedding came just a little over a month after they got engaged, and just days after she pulled a pregnancy prank.

Play video content SplashNews.com

As for the ceremony -- a fight that looked awfully set up broke out shortly after the officiant pronounced them husband and wife. The officiant also referred to their glorious day as a gathering in "holy cloutrimony." Sooo ... yeah.

Hard to imagine why anyone would question their union. Oh, there's also no record of them filing for a marriage license in Clark County.