Bella Thorne Cries Over Ex Tana Mongeau Getting Engaged to Jake Paul

More tough news for Bella Thorne -- her ex-girlfriend just announced she's engaged to Jake Paul ... and Bella's not hiding how she feels about it.

The actress/model -- who's got at least a two Instagram accounts that we know of -- posted dual reactions to the news Monday after Tana Mongeau and Jake shared the big news ... Jake proposed, and Tana said yes. The couple's now set to get hitched.

i’m....... engaged.................. — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 24, 2019

Bella dated Tana for a year before breaking up in February -- and publicly ... she seemed ecstatic for her ex. Bella posted a photo of her holding Tana on her official IG with a somewhat congratulatory message ... that was more about her birthday than her engagement.

Bella's caption read, "Through thick and thin. I love you tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl." No mention of her future with the Paul bro, though.

On Bella's finsta (her "fake" Instagram, which she's publicly confirmed that she runs) ... she was a bit more candid on how exactly she felt about Tana and Jake. Long story short, it sounds like she's pretty bummed about it, and Bella didn't hide it either in a new post.

View this post on Instagram When ur ex gets engaged 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 A post shared by Thatweirdbitchbella (@thatweirdbitchbella) on Jun 24, 2019 at 4:14pm PDT

Bella threw up a couple photos that appear to show her crying -- with puffy, red eyes -- and her caption this time read, "When ur ex gets engaged" with crying emojis. Tana even commented on Bella's finsta post, writing ... "omg."

Hey, at least Bella keeps it real with her emotions. That much we know all too well from this past week.