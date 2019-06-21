Bella Thorne Yacht Party In Miami ... The Sea Is Drama Free

Bella Thorne Parties on Yacht in Miami After Beef With Whoopi Goldberg

Bella Thorne is leaving her troubles behind on the mainland ... hopping on a yacht to party her face off in Miami!!!

Bella's rolling deep with her friends for a little fun in the sun on the first day of summer ... living it up with Chantel Jeffries ﻿aboard a luxury yacht full of party people.

It's been a rough week for Bella, who got blasted by Whoopi Goldberg on TV for taking nude photos ... so in the wake of her super emotional clap back at "The View" host, Bella jetted down to South Florida for a much-needed vacation.

Bella knows how to cut loose ... puffing on a blunt and taking some selfies for the Gram as she floats above the picture-perfect water.

Check out the pink Polaroid. Takin' no chances ...