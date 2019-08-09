Kenny Stills, I Received Death Threats For Calling Out Trump-Supporting Owner

Breaking News Getty

Kenny Stills says people have threatened to murder him after he criticized Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for supporting Trump ... but the WR says he ain't backing down.

The 27-year-old blasted Ross -- his boss -- on Twitter earlier this week ... calling the guy a hypocrite for running a charity championing "equality" while simultaneously supporting Trump.

"You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump,” Stills wrote.

The tweet was met with plenty of backlash ... and Stills says at least five to ten people threatened to take his life for the criticism.

But, Stills doubled down on his feelings on Ross after the Dolphins beat the Falcons in their preseason opener Thursday night nonetheless ... further explaining why he feels the need to call out the owner.

Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills speaks to the media after tonight’s 34-27 victory over the Falcons. Stills recently had some critical comments regarding team owner Stephen Ross’ President Trump fundraiser. #FinsUp #NFLPreseason #NABJ19 #ATLvsMIA #MeetMeInMiami pic.twitter.com/EPbHkKERbR — Michael Lyle, Jr. 🎧🎙 (@LyleMultimedia) August 9, 2019 @LyleMultimedia

"Our country's in a rough place right now and I think we could be doing more," Stills told reporters at his locker.

"I think there’s other candidates that he could support. It’s not about Democrat or Republican or any of those things. It’s literally about why. Why are you trying to help this man raise money to continue to do things that he’s been doing?"

For his part, Ross released a statement this week defending himself, saying, "I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions."

Stills says he has yet to speak with the owner about the whole ordeal ... but says when the two do sit and chat, his message will be the same as the one he posted on Twitter.