Donald Trump Cosigns on Criticism Obama Got Pass on Mass Shootings

TMZ/Getty Composite

Donald Trump is promoting the notion President Obama got a pass from past Presidents when there were mass shootings on his watch ... but the differences are glaring, obvious and, frankly, enraging.

Trump tweeted a quote from Brian Kilmeade from "Fox & Friends" ... "Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook. President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of Control. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for Pres."

Kilmeade said that Tuesday morning on his show, and 45 must've been watching -- and perhaps applauding -- the response to Obama's comments Monday. The former Prez said, "We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments; leaders who demonize those who don't look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people."

Obama is clearly referencing Trump -- and who can argue with him? Donald Trump preaches fear -- undeniable. He demonizes those who don't look like us -- undeniable. And, on and on.

Donald Trump laughed at a rally when someone said the solution to immigrants coming into the country illegally was to shoot them.

FACT -- Obama advocated banning assault weapons, but too many members of Congress sold their souls to the NRA for their own self-preservation and wouldn't hear of it.

Trump came up with an alternative theory -- somehow put the brakes on the insidious video games, which he links to mass shootings. FACT -- in Japan in 2017 there were 22 shooting crimes. Video games in Japan are wildly popular -- way more than in the United States.