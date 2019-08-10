Aaron Carter Gets Into it with Fan ... Over Cost of Photo Op

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Aaron Carter will take a pic with you, but only if the price is right, according to someone who went to his show.

Aaron was at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis Friday, when he performed as part of the Pop 2000 Tour.

According to the fan, Aaron went into the crowd and was standing next to a group when he said, "You're in my crew." the fan says she responded, "I want to be in your crew."

She says Aaron fired back, "It will be $300 for a meet-and-greet."

The fan tells TMZ, Aaron said, "I'll make it $250, but she said she had no money. She claims Aaron said, "How about $50 for a picture." She reiterated she had no money, and Aaron said, "I'll do one for free." The fan said she felt bad, claiming he clearly needed the money. She says Aaron responded, "I don't need it. I have an $80,000 watch on." She says he then walked away and that's where the video picks up.

You hear the fan sing, "I want it that way," and Aaron fires back, "I don't want you at all." Aaron then smiles and winks at the tipster.

@aaroncarter you were amazing in concert tonight , you killed it , love ya best concert ever pic.twitter.com/sFRWdiqh0H — Mykiea McAfee. Mykiea34 is my Instagram (@NjHjjjhgljjh) August 10, 2019 @NjHjjjhgljjh

Aaron had performed with a number of artists, including Tyler Hilton, Ryan Cabrera and O-Town. Lance Bass hosted and sang "Bye Bye Bye" with O-Town to close out the show.