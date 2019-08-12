Billie Eilish Gets Tarred and Feathered For Music Video Shoot

Play video content BACKGRID

Billie Eilish has a vision of what hell is really like ... tarring and feathering herself on the set of her upcoming music video ... and the images will stick with you!!!

The 17-year-old alt-pop singer got down and dirty filming the video for her track, "all the good girls go to hell" ... throwing on a huge set of feathery wings and completely covering herself in heavy black makeup that looks just like sludge.

The imagery is pretty powerful ... you see Billie slowly rising up from the ground, bogged down by the tar and feathers, as she sings for the cameras. At one point, she switches into a pure white look with some perfectly clean feathers for some serious angel vibes.

If you paid attention in history class, you might recall learning about tarring and feathering ... an old form of public humiliation used in feudal Europe, and even here in America.

But, history lessons are boring, so Billie's music video also has FIRE ... massive flickering FLAMES and a HUGE EXPLOSION!!!