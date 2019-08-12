Cardi B, French Montana, Master P Sued for Stealing DJ's Track

Exclusive TMZ

Cardi B, French Montana, Yo Gotti, City Girls and Master P all sampled a beat in some of their most famous tracks but when it came time to pay the DJ who created it, they went radio silent ... so claims the DJ in a lawsuit.

Kirk Edwards -- who goes by DJ JMK -- is suing the rappers claiming he produced a beat Master P famously rapped over in 2002. JMK says his track, "Choppa Style," has over 9 million streams on YouTube, and a small chunk of that track has been sampled in other notable tracks.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Cardi B and City Girls sampled a portion of 'Choppa' last year for their mega hit, "Twerk." JMK also says Yo Gotti and French Montana did it on "Oh Yeah" in 2017.

Specifically, JMK says he should have been paid for the samples, but never got his dough.

JMK -- who said he made the instrumental in November 2000 and played it at clubs where he DJ'd -- says the rappers have all "misappropriated many of the recognizable and key protected elements" of his work. He's now suing for copyright infringement.