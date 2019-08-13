Trump's Director of Immigration Suggests Changing Statue of Liberty Slogan

Play video content NPR

President Trump's administration thinks it'd be a good idea to tweak this country's motto on incoming immigrants to something more specific ... self-sufficiency or GTFO.

That's not a stretch from what a prominent member of DT's cabinet said on NPR Tuesday when asked about his boss' new policy change for immigrants that use public benefits ... and how that reflects the Statue of Liberty plaque of taking in anyone and everyone.

According to Ken Cuccinelli -- the acting Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services -- that slogan should be updated to read, "Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet, and who will not become a public charge." Seriously, he said that.

National Park Service

ICYMI, Trump and co. wanna make it harder for folks who legally migrated to the U.S. -- but aren't citizens yet -- to obtain permanent status if they receive food stamps, Section 8 housing or Medicaid ... effectively squeezing 'em out. It's called the "public charge" rule.

If you need a refresher on what Emma Lazarus' sonnet says -- here's the most important part ... "'Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!' cries she With silent lips. 'Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!'" It was mounted in the lower level of Lady Liberty's pedestal in 1903.