Mark Cuban Takes Healthy Route on Trip at Disneyland

What do you get a billionaire like Mark Cuban? A healthy snack, for starters.

The "Shark Tank" star and Dallas Mavericks owner hit up The Happiest Place on Earth Wednesday and took a break from milling around with the summertime masses to chow on some popcorn and down some bottled agua.

Mark was there with his wife, Tiffany, and their 3 kids -- Alexis, Alyssa and Jake. The Cuban fam was joined by some friends as they hit up the Indiana Jones Adventure and the all-new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Looks like the billionaire's in fully vacay mode. Just a couple of days ago, he went on a fishing trip with his son.

BTW ... the Cubans looove them some Mickey. They were also at Disneyland and California Adventure Park less than a month ago.