Mark Cuban On NBA 'Owner' Term, 'It's Not That Big a Deal'

Mark Cuban ain't losing sleep over the controversy in the NBA over the term "owner" -- telling TMZ Sports, "It's not that big a deal."

"If you run a company, own a company, start a company ... you decide [on what to call yourself]," Cuban told us.

Of course, Cuban purchased the Dallas Mavericks back in 2000 and is still listed as "owner" in the team's 2018-19 media guide.

The issue ... several players, including Draymond Green, have voiced concern over the term -- essentially saying it's racially insensitive in a league comprised of mostly black players.

Several teams have moved away from the term -- including the Philadelphia 76ers and the L.A. Clippers -- and even NBA Commish Adam Silver has said he's sensitive to the issue.

In fact, Silver told TMZ Sports the league office is no longer using the term "owner" -- opting for the term "governor" instead. Though Silver made it clear there is no hard rule banning the term in the NBA.

So, it doesn't appear Cuban will be joining the movement ... and that's just fine with the league.