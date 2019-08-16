Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Ready to Film 'Coming To America 2'

Backgrid

Prince Akeem is back on American soil and he's ready to get back to work ... Eddie Murphy just arrived in the Dirty South to start shooting "Coming To America 2."

The Prince isn't traveling alone, he's got his trusty sidekick with him ... because Arsenio Hall also hopped off the plane in Georgia, where filming for the highly anticipated sequel is about to go down!!!

Backgrid

As you know ... Eddie and Arsenio are costarring in the film, and they're bringing tons of original cast members back with them -- James Earl Jones, John Amos, Shari Headley, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Paul Bate, to name a few.

It's been 3 decades since Prince Akeem first came to America and started working at a burger spot ... so it's pretty exciting to see Eddie and Arsenio coming back for seconds. The fans have been hungry for more, and Eddie's about to deliver.