Michael Blackson Says He's Joining 'Coming to America' Sequel

Michael Blackson got his wish ... he says Eddie Murphy's offering him a role in the "Coming to America" sequel ... and you already know Michael is ready to jump right in!!!

We got Michael on the Sunset Strip and he had some career-changing news to share ... telling us he finally got the formal offer he was dying to get.

The comedian could barely contain his excitement ... he's been dreaming about this day ever since Eddie told us back in April he thought Blackson was funny, and wanted to bring him on board.

Akon should be getting a big thank you from Michael. Remember, he got the wheels in motion when he sent Eddie a message -- through our camera guy -- telling him to cast real Africans this time.

Michael, who's from Ghana, says the opportunity means the world to him ... and he's also got some words of encouragement for all aspiring actors from Africa. Good stuff all around.

The new gig hasn't sunk in yet though, but he told us when it really will.