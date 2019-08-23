Carli Lloyd Says She's 'Gotten Inquiries' from NFL Teams After 55 Yard FG
8/23/2019 3:48 PM PT
Could Carli Lloyd become the NFL's first female player?!
The soccer star says she's been getting "inquiries" from NFL teams after hitting a 55 yard field goal last week ... and she definitely sounds interested.
The Team USA stud went on "Planet Futbol TV" with Grant Wahl where she was asked straight-up if her phone has been ringing ever since she hit the kick.
Carli Lloyd tells Planet Fútbol TV she has "definitely gotten some inquiries" from football teams after hitting a 55-yard field goal with the Eagles and Ravens this week. "Anything is possible," she adds.pic.twitter.com/UTlMLRw8ib— Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) August 22, 2019 @GrantWahl
"I definitely got some inquiries," Lloyd said without specifying a particular team ... "I've definitely got some people talking."
So, would Lloyd consider making a serious run at an NFL career? She ain't ruling it out.
"I think anything is possible. It's been really interesting because for me I'm just an athlete, I'm a competitor. But, for so many other people they're starting to think, will there ever be a female in the NFL at some point? And, I think we're kind of at that crossroads as far as equality and women empowerment."
"But, right now I'm definitely a soccer player and we'll see what he future holds."
In other words ... maybe!?
As we previously reported, ex-NFL kicker Martin Grammatica says he sees real NFL potential in Lloyd and has offered to coach her up if she wants the help!!!
Hey Chicago ... you paying attention!?!?!
