Carli Lloyd Says She's 'Gotten Inquiries' from NFL Teams After 55 Yard FG

Could Carli Lloyd become the NFL's first female player?!

The soccer star says she's been getting "inquiries" from NFL teams after hitting a 55 yard field goal last week ... and she definitely sounds interested.

The Team USA stud went on "Planet Futbol TV" with Grant Wahl where she was asked straight-up if her phone has been ringing ever since she hit the kick.

Carli Lloyd tells Planet Fútbol TV she has "definitely gotten some inquiries" from football teams after hitting a 55-yard field goal with the Eagles and Ravens this week. "Anything is possible," she adds.pic.twitter.com/UTlMLRw8ib — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) August 22, 2019 @GrantWahl

"I definitely got some inquiries," Lloyd said without specifying a particular team ... "I've definitely got some people talking."

So, would Lloyd consider making a serious run at an NFL career? She ain't ruling it out.

Play video content

"I think anything is possible. It's been really interesting because for me I'm just an athlete, I'm a competitor. But, for so many other people they're starting to think, will there ever be a female in the NFL at some point? And, I think we're kind of at that crossroads as far as equality and women empowerment."

"But, right now I'm definitely a soccer player and we'll see what he future holds."

In other words ... maybe!?

As we previously reported, ex-NFL kicker Martin Grammatica says he sees real NFL potential in Lloyd and has offered to coach her up if she wants the help!!!