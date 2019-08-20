Carli Lloyd Hits 55-yard Field Goal At Eagles Practice, 'Unreal Stuff!'

Play video content

Carli Lloyd stays winning on the soccer pitch AND the football field ... the USWNT star buried a 55-yard field goal at Eagles' practice -- and Philly's kicker himself was impressed!!!

Lloyd was at Eagles' practice Tuesday to cheer on her favorite football team (she's from New Jersey) and she decided to take a few kicks with Eagles stud kicker Jake Elliott after the workout.

Turns out, Carli's soccer skills translate to the gridiron ... 'cause she was nailing field goals all over the place -- including one from 55 yards out!!!

Oh, AND it was on a goalpost WAAAAYYYY smaller than regulation size!!!

"Unreal stuff!" Elliott said after the kicks ... "@CarliLloyd is very much #ForTheBrand."

Carli seemed to enjoy the day as well, writing of the practice, "Thank you to the @Eagles for having me out! Thanks to @JustinTuck @jake_elliott22 @MayorRandyBrown for the good time and tips!"