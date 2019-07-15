Jennifer Lopez Gives Steamy Lap Dance To USWNT Star Carli Lloyd

Breaking News

Here's the best "thanks for winning the World Cup" gift EVER ... Jennifer Lopez brought USWNT star Carli Lloyd onstage -- and proceeded to give her a SEXY lap dance!!!

It all went down Friday night at J Lo's It's My Party Tour stop in New York City ... when the "Medicine" singer called for security to get Lloyd to the stage.

When Carli got up under the lights ... things took a very sensual turn -- 'cause Jennifer, pushing hair out of Lloyd's face, said, "I've got a little present for you."

"Are you ready for this? I don't know if you're ready for this."

Unclear if Lloyd was ever ready ... but J Lo sure brought it anyway -- dancing ALL UP ON Carli to Jeremih's "Birthday Sex"!!!

There was twerking, touching, hair flips and vigorous dancing ... and, yeah, good times were had by all.

Lloyd seemed to enjoy the moment, and tweeted about it all afterward, "A first for everything" with a crying emoji.

Of course, the dance is just the latest epic moment for Lloyd this month ... she won the World Cup, partied at a parade in NYC last Wednesday and even hit up the ESPYs with her squad hours later.

Oh, and Procter & Gamble just announced it'd be pitching in to help Lloyd and the USWNT get a big pay raise!