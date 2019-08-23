Dodgers' Kike Hernandez Twerks Like A Stripper ... After Walk-off Hit

Play video content Breaking News

Kike Hernandez was straight-up GETTING IT after his walk-off hit Thursday night ... giving his locker room chair ALL of his ass in a twerk session that would make strippers jealous.

Seriously. It's incredible.

Hernandez really came through for Dodgers against the Blue Jays ... in the bottom of the ninth, after his teammates had tied the game at 2 ... he hit a bloop single to plate the winning run.

It was an epic moment for the second baseman ... because it was also his bobblehead night!!!

So, how'd the guy celebrate? Watch the clip, the dude gyrated his glutes in a way we didn't know he could!!!

#STEAMY

Seems his teammates loved the show ... L.A. star Justin Turner was the one who filmed all the action and wrote, "Current mood in the clubhouse #walkoff"

Kike's been no stranger to hilarious baseball antics this season ... remember when he clapped back at some Rockies hecklers after a moonshot home run earlier this summer??