Sofia Richie Gets New Cars for 21st Birthday, Flies Away with Kylie

Sofia Richie is following up celebrating Kylie Jenner's epic birthday with one of her own -- and so far, she's off to a good start.

Lionel Richie's daughter -- who turned 21 Saturday -- was greeted with some new wheels on her driveway ... an Aston Martin and a Range Rover. Her boyfriend, Scott Disick, appeared to be responsible for the former, and Sofia made sure to shout him out on IG.

She captioned a vid on her Story, "Wow wow wow Best bf award." When filming her other new car, she wrote ... "New Range. Ok I'm good #21."

Looks like Sofia's birthday celebration was just getting started too -- 'cause shortly after receiving the whips, she drove herself to an airport runway ... where Kylie herself was waiting with a private jet. Seems like them and some friends are off on another adventure.

As you know, Sofia was just with a bunch of the Kardashians on a $250 million megayacht celebrating Kylie's birthday about a week ago on the high seas of Italy, where she and Scott got some QT in on a jet ski. Apparently, KJ and SR are great pals now.