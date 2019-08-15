Kylie Jenner Dancing With Travis Scott on Birthday Getaway

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Kylie Jenner is getting into full party mode during her endless birthday getaway ... dancing and grinding with Travis Scott as they TURN UP in Saint-Tropez!!!

Kylie's entering the dance party phase of her bday celebrations, grabbing her man's hand and shaking her booty Thursday afternoon smack in the middle of a beachfront restaurant!!!

Travis gets the party started, sliding behind the DJ booth and hopping on the 1s and 2s to spin some tunes that put Kylie and her friends in the mood to groove. Seriously, Sofia Richie and the girls are dancing on top of tables!!!

SplashNews.com

The impromptu daytime dance party is a different scene from what we've seen from Kylie and Travis during her 22nd bday trip ... which kicked off with a shopping spree with Stormi in Positano, followed by the couple's romantic dinner in Capri.

No sign of Stormi and Kris Jenner at the lunch spot Kylie and co. turned into a dayclub ... guess that means it's time to RAGE!!!