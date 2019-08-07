Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Shop in Italy Before Boarding Birthday Yacht

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and the rest of the brood arrived on Italian soil, but before they traded land for sea, they did what every self-respecting tourist does in Italia ... they shopped.

Kylie and Co. arrived in Positano ... where they joined Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Kylie's friends just days ahead of her 22nd birthday.

Backgrid

The group beelined it for a couple stores before boarding a tender that chugged its way to their floating palace ... the $250 million mega-yacht, "Tranquility."

TMZ broke the story ... Kylie & Co. boarded a private jet Tuesday filled with family and close friends to begin her big bday celebration. It's gonna be extravagant ... with a little help from the 29-person crew.

TMZ broke the story ... Kylie boarded the private jet with the train of what looks like a wedding dress poking out of the garment bag as it was dragged along the tarmac. It could have been fully covered up, but we're guessing it may have been a gag ... which Kylie often pulls. We're told they're not getting hitched on the trip.