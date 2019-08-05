Kylie Jenner's House Covered in Roses, Birthday Gift from Travis Scott

Play video content

Kylie Jenner's man, Travis Scott, is a petal pusher!!!

Kylie's turning 22 this weekend, and Travis has figured out what to give a billionaire that's super special ... and we're guessing this will be the first of many presents.

Kylie shared video of her walking through her mansion Monday afternoon, feet crunching on rose petals as Stormi plays with the flowers.

Travis' gift also came with a note to Kylie ... it reads, "Happy Birthday!!!! We're just getting started. Love you!!!!"

It's a tall order for Travis, given what Kylie did for him back in April when he turned 28. She slapped a pic of her and Stormi on a billboard in WeHo ... for the world to see.

We're guessing Travis' gifts will be on display for all to see.

BTW ... Kylie and Travis have been together for a little over 2 years. They hooked up at Coachella and haven't really been apart since.