Kylie Jenner Unfollows Jordyn Woods on Instagram

Exclusive

Kylie Jenner has unfollowed Jordyn Woods on Instagram just one day after a video surfaced of Woods dancing with Khloe Kardashian's ex, James Harden.

Jenner, who has 141 million followers of her own, yet only follows 125 people pulled the plug on her Insta-relationship with Woods Friday. Woods has 10.3 million followers ... she still follows Kylie and the Kylie Cosmetics account.

TMZ broke the story ... Woods was seen inside a Houston bar smoking hookah and dancing with James Harden Wednesday night. Sources close to Woods told us it was a friendly encounter ... and the two just ran into each other by chance through mutual friends.

However, other sources tell us Jordyn and James have been hanging out regularly for months.

We're told Kylie has become tired of Jordyn trying to spin the James situation ... Woods allegedly lied to Kylie when she and James first got together, telling Kylie that Khole was totally cool with it. Our sources say Khloe had no idea James and Jordyn were hanging out.

Jordyn was caught kissing Khloe's other ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson at a house party in Los Angeles in February ... a move that destroyed her relationship with the Kardashians.