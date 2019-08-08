Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Do Romantic Italian Dinner Ahead of Her Bday

SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner's still a couple days away from her actual birthday, and before the festivities really kick off ... she's getting some QT with Travis Scott in Italy.

The next item checked off the itinerary -- romantic dinner for 2.

A colorfully dressed Kylie and her baby daddy hit up the Ristorante da Paolino in Capri Thursday night as she approaches the ripe old age of 22. The couple held hands as they walked in, and they were smooching on the way out. A little limoncello makes everybody feel romantic.

Kylie and the birthday crew boarded a private jet Tuesday to begin the celebration ... which includes spending time on a $250 MILLION yacht.

