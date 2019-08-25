Celeb Jewelry Hot Spot Avianne and Co. Gets Robbed, Employees Tied Up
8/25/2019 2:19 PM PT
Your favorite rapper's go-to spot for the freshest bling in NYC is probably gonna be closed for a sec ... 'cause the place got held up at gunpoint in the middle of the day.
The robbery went down Sunday afternoon at Avianne and Co. in Midtown Manhattan, when at least three guys who were posing as customers whipped out handguns and cleaned the place out. And, by cleaning 'em out, we mean making off with tons of high-valued goods.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the robbers bounded the employees with zip ties and then emptied out a safe and cleared out a good amount of their display cases. It's unclear how many jewelry pieces (or how much cash) they left with, but safe to say ... it's worth a lot.
Rappers like Blueface, Kodak Black, Big Sean, Offset and other Migos, Lil Pump, Lil Uzi Vert, Fetty Wap and a bunch of other famous folks have walked out with intricate custom pieces from this joint that are valued at tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of dollars.
We doubt Avianne and Co. would have such pricey products out in the display cases, but an authentic Cuban link chain from a store like this could run thousands of bucks alone.
Based on that alone, it's likely the guys who pulled off the heist walked away with quite the bundle.
We're told the men made a clean escape and there have been no suspects apprehended at this point. The NYPD is looking into whether any of this might've been caught on camera.
