Colts QBs Practice Without Andrew Luck

Not Pictured: Andrew Luck (#12).

The Indianapolis Colts kicked off their first practice since Andrew Luck's sudden retirement on Saturday ... with 3 QBs all vying to take his spot.

Of course, Brissett has a tremendous advantage ... not only did he start when Luck was injured last year, but he's a pretty solid quarterback.

Remember, back in 2017 (when Luck was injured) Jacoby stepped up and threw for more than 3,000 yards with 13 TDs and 7 INTs in 15 starts.

As for the rest of the QBs, the war is on for that backup spot ... and NFL legend Jim Kelly thinks it's a hell of an opportunity for his nephew, Chad.

#Bills hall of famer Jim Kelly gives his thought on #Colts Andrew Luck calling it a career and what this mean for his nephew. (🎥@DomLauricella) pic.twitter.com/YukrGfJ88M — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) August 25, 2019 @GregVorse

In fact, Jim told Greg Vorse he's excited for Chad to be able to compete and thinks CK has the talent to be a real successful NFL quarterback.

Chad has had several off-the-field issues over the years, including a bizarre arrest last year that led to the Broncos cutting him ... but Jim says he thinks Chad has moved past all of that.

"I think he's got his head together," Kelly said ... noting that he's spent a TON of time working with Chad this offseason.

So, what's the deal with P.J. Walker? He's been on the Colts practice squad for the past couple of years after playing his college ball at Temple ... he's got the most to prove on the field.