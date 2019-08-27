Blac Chyna Wore Kylie Jenner's Pink Feathery Bday Dress to VMAs

Getty Composite

Blac Chyna might have ruffled a few feathers with her wardrobe choice at the MTV VMAs ... because Kylie Jenner just wore it a couple weeks ago.

Chyna opted for a hot pink feathered mini dress for the awards show Monday night, which would normally be no biggie ... except for the fact Kylie rocked the exact same dress during her 22nd birthday trip.

As you know ... Chyna and the Kardashian/Jenner crew don't get along too well. There's a lot of bad blood stemming from her soured relationship with Rob, sharing an ex with Kylie, and oh yeah ... Chyna's suing the entire family.

So, ya gotta think they won't be tickled pink with her attempt to one up Kylie in a duplicate strapless frock, which BTW ... goes for about $4,600 by Attico.

Still, we gotta ask ...