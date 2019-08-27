Saints' P.J. Williams Pleads Guilty In Drunk Driving Case
Saints' P.J. Williams Pleads Guilty ... In Drunk Driving Case
8/27/2019 3:16 PM PT
New Orleans Saints' P.J. Williams has one less thing to worry about before roster cuts this week ... the DB was able to close out his drunk driving case with a guilty plea to a lesser charge Tuesday.
Williams was pulled over for going 80 MPH in a 50 MPH zone in New Orleans just days after the Saints' loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 23.
During the stop, cops suspected the 26-year-old was drunk ... and when he refused a breathalyzer test, he was arrested.
Williams was hit with a DWI charge as well as speeding, improper lane usage and failure to use a turn signal.
But a court official tells TMZ Sports Williams cut a deal with prosecutors Tuesday, and in exchange for a guilty plea to a reduced charge of reckless operation of a vehicle -- his case was closed out.
We're told as part of the agreement, Williams -- who had his attorney appear for him in court -- was forced to pay a $340 fine.
Williams has been a solid member of the Saints' defense the past three seasons, logging 15 starts and 3 interceptions.
It's unclear if he'll make the New Orleans' final roster after cut day this weekend ... but after signing a 1-year, $2.2 MIL contract this offseason, he's probably a safe bet to make the squad.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.