Saints' P.J. Williams Pleads Guilty ... In Drunk Driving Case

New Orleans Saints' P.J. Williams has one less thing to worry about before roster cuts this week ... the DB was able to close out his drunk driving case with a guilty plea to a lesser charge Tuesday.

Williams was pulled over for going 80 MPH in a 50 MPH zone in New Orleans just days after the Saints' loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 23.

During the stop, cops suspected the 26-year-old was drunk ... and when he refused a breathalyzer test, he was arrested.

Williams was hit with a DWI charge as well as speeding, improper lane usage and failure to use a turn signal.

But a court official tells TMZ Sports Williams cut a deal with prosecutors Tuesday, and in exchange for a guilty plea to a reduced charge of reckless operation of a vehicle -- his case was closed out.

We're told as part of the agreement, Williams -- who had his attorney appear for him in court -- was forced to pay a $340 fine.

Williams has been a solid member of the Saints' defense the past three seasons, logging 15 starts and 3 interceptions.