Jenny Craig Hauls in a Fat $22 Million for Beachfront House

Jenny Craig has a new license to splurge after unloading her enormous beach pad.

The weight-loss guru sold her Del Mar, CA beachfront home for a whopping $22 million. A huge figure ... considering she bought the place back in 1986 for a relatively paltry $3.25 million.

The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom pad sits on 7,625 square feet and it spans an impressive 80 feet of ocean frontage. The wraparound beach deck is just steps away from the blue Pacific and sweeping views from La Jolla to San Clemente.

The compound also features tons of privacy and an impressive driveway that can accommodate up to 18 cars. If you wanna stay away from the salt ... soak up the sun in the pool and spa. There's also an full size culinary indoor-outdoor kitchen.