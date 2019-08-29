Juggalo with No Legs Allegedly Crashed Golf Cart at Festival, Sparks Lawsuit

Exclusive Joe Lipstein

A legless Juggalo -- one of the devoted fans of the hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse -- took a wasted joyride on a golf cart and plowed into a guy ... according to a new suit.

A man claiming he attended the 20th Annual Gathering of the Juggalos at a park in Indiana this summer is suing Ninjas in Action -- the company that ran the event -- for negligence leading to his injuries. For the record, the plaintiff is NOT a Juggalo, he was there shooting a documentary.

According to the legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- the Juggalos' gathering was supposed to have a rule prohibiting golf carts, four wheelers or motorized vehicles, but it was not being enforced.

The man claims around 1 AM on August 3, he was riding a motorized bike around the park when he saw a golf cart with its lights off barreling down a hill toward him. He claims he pulled over and hopped off his bike, but the cart's driver -- Alexander "Less Legs" Perkins -- lost control and smashed into him.

The plaintiff's attorney, Brandon Smith of Morgan & Morgan, alleges Perkins -- a well-known Juggalo -- was operating the golf cart pedals with a baseball bat ... due to the fact that Less Legs is missing both his legs. The man also claims Perkins was under the influence of drugs and/or booze.

Perkins claims it's all BS. He tells TMZ ... he had permission to use the cart because of his disability, and the alleged victim -- who he says was riding a motorized bike without permission -- actually ran into him. He admits he was using a bat to operate the pedals, but adds ... he was stone-cold sober.

Less Legs also claims the guy was going the wrong way on a one-way road and slammed into the front of his cart. He claims he was ejected from the cart and sustained injuries, as well.

The alleged victim says he suffered serious and permanent bodily injury, and wants money to cover past and future medical bills. He's suing the Indiana park along with Ninjas in Action, but not Perkins.