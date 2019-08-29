Kevin Durant Fights Through Injury for Awesome Yacht Vacation

Think Kevin Durant is gonna let a little thing like a devastating Achilles injury keep him from a Summer yacht trip to the Amalfi Coast with smoking hot bikini babes?!

Yeah, neither did we ...

The NBA superstar is floating around off the coast of Italy on a sick boat with some friends and a bevy of attractive ladies.

Don't worry Nets fans, KD was getting treatment for his injury on the yacht in his down time ... and from the pics, it seems he's keeping that leg elevated as much as possible!

Still, guy's gotta relax right!

Backgrid

The ladies seem to be keeping themselves busy too -- with some amazing yoga poses on the deck of the yacht.

It's good to be rich and famous ... ain't it?!