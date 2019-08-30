Actor James Denton NOT Involved in DUI Car Wreck

TMZ.com

Actor James Denton was NOT involved in a multi-car DUI car accident Friday morning ... as TMZ earlier reported.

First responders tell us the person who was detained in the car wreck near LAX is indeed named James Denton, but he is NOT the actor ... who, of course, is famous for his role as Mike Delfino on "Desperate Housewives."

We were initially informed it was the actor, but that information turned out to be erroneous ... and we apologize.