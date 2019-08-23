Ex-'Bachelor' Chris Soules Accepts D.A.'s Plea Deal in Fatal Car Crash

Breaking News

Former 'Bachelor' Chris Soules is on board with a 2-year in prison sentence, but he's getting a pass on doing time behind bars.

Soules' attorney filed docs accepting the D.A.'s proposed sentence for his conditional guilty plea to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury. The D.A. recommended he get a 2-year suspended sentence, and Soules is officially accepting the deal.

The judge still has to sign off on the deal, but assuming it's approved ... Soules would effectively be on some form of probation under the supervision of Iowa's Dept. of Correctional Services for the 2 years.

As we reported ... Soules entered his plea in November. The crime is an aggravated misdemeanor.

Prosecutors say Soules slammed his pickup truck into a John Deere tractor in April 2017, sending the tractor and its driver flying into a ditch. Chris remained at the scene until EMTs arrived, but he bounced before cops showed up. He insisted he did everything in his power to help the driver, who eventually died.

Soules' attorney argued his client suffered a concussion during the crash and claimed Chris dialed 911 and administered CPR before paramedics arrived.

You'll recall ... Soules was arrested at his house after initially refusing to come out. Prosecutors say he bought booze before the fatal accident.

However, according to docs, Soules' lawyer says all witnesses at the scene agreed there was no indication he'd been drinking.