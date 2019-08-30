Simone Biles' Brother Arrested for Triple Murder

8/30/2019 6:39 AM PT
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles' older brother is in police custody for the murders of 3 people ... after an 8-month investigation into a New Year's Eve tragedy.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested Thursday at Fort Stewart in Georgia, where he is an active duty soldier in the Army. Police say Biles-Thomas opened fired on a group of people when a fight broke out during a New Year's Eve party at an Airbnb in Cleveland.

According to cops, an "uninvited" group of people had entered the house party and during the ensuing brawl ... Biles-Thomas fired the shots that killed three men and injured 2 others.

A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury returned an indictment of Biles-Thomas for 6 counts of murder, 3 counts of voluntary manslaughter, 5 counts of felonious assault and 1 count of perjury.

Simone and her family are from the Columbus, Ohio area.

24-year-old Biles-Thomas is still being held in Georgia, but will be extradited to Ohio ahead of his arraignment on Sept. 13.

