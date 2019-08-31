Ryan Russell Getting Support Across NFL Since Coming Out as Bisexual

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Ryan Russell says he's been getting nothing but support from NFL circles since announcing he's bisexual ... and the pass rusher is hungry for his next opportunity on the gridiron.

We got Ryan and his boyfriend Friday afternoon in Los Angeles, holding hands and heading for a bite at Urth Caffe ... the day after he made his sexual preferences public.

The former Cowboys draft pick tells us he's been hearing from his former coaches and teammates in Dallas and Tampa Bay ... and the feedback on his sexual identity is all positive.

Acceptance and tolerance are good news for Ryan ... sounds like the NFL free agent would be welcomed into a locker room with open arms, no matter which of the 32 franchises takes a shot on the three-year vet.

As for his next move ... Ryan says the plan is still to play football, even though training camps just broke, and he's working out and staying ready in case his phone rings.

IMAGN

Russell sat out all of last season with a shoulder injury after playing in a combined 23 games with the Cowboys and Buccaneers in his first 3 years in the NFL.