Serena Williams Takes Pedicab with Family on Off-Day from U.S. Open

Serena Williams and her husband are worth nearly $200 million, but they still opt for the simplest form of mass transit in NYC -- a dude on a bicycle.

Serena spent part of Saturday, her off-day from the U.S. Open, cruising in a pedicab with hubby Alexis Ohanian and their daughter, Alexis. Talk about pressure on the pedicab rider -- just weaving through crazy city traffic with the G.O.A.T. of tennis hitched to you!

The fam was most likely having an early celebration their little girl's birthday ... she turns 2 on Sunday, but Mom's gonna be busy playing Petra Martic for a spot in the quarterfinals.

We're used to seeing Serena's killer instincts on the tennis court, but it's cool to see her maternal side here. Serena cradled her little girl -- while rocking matching tennis skirts, BTW -- while Dad settled up with the cab rider. Pretty freakin' cute.